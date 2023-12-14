Access Bank provides alternative avenues to invest funds

Accra Dec 14, GNA – Access Bank Ghana has organised a special investment forum dubbed the Dubaiscapes Accra to empower individuals with wealth-creating skills and opportunities in the real estate industry in Dubai.

A statement issued by Access Bank Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event was organised as part of its wealth management proposition for private banking customers to add value to their assets, while securing their legacy,

It said the event, held in Accra at the plush private banking lounge at the Iris branch, saw High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) of the Bank meeting with investors and real estate operators under the Dubaiscapes franchise.

Madam Matilda Asante-Aseidu, Group Head, Retail Banking at Access Bank, speaking on the importance of the initiative, noted that the interaction was a timely proposition to respond to the current economic challenges faced across the globe, especially in Ghana.

“As a bank, we provide our customers with a variety of wealth management products to hedge themselves against the rising economic challenges being faced across the world.

“Investing in real estate is a sure way to build one’s wealth, because of its ability to consistently grow in value. Partnering with Artiana Properties, we provide our customers with the wealth of experience and knowledge to own property in Dubai leading to more secured investment,” she shared.

Mr Lavesh Jagasia, Founder of Artiana, shared his excitement for the opportunity provided by Access Bank to help share their expertise in managing and growing the portfolio of the Bank’s prominent customers.

“We are excited to be granted this opportunity to help individuals here diversify their asset portfolios and build up wealth to shield them against the current economic climate.

“We do this through long-term relationships with customers, providing them with portfolio advisory and guiding them on current market trends, giving them advice and assisting them in acquiring and generating wealth on their portfolio.

“Through the Artiana Group, which houses both the Artiana Auction House and Artiana Properties, we are able to provide individuals with the best investment choices for both art and properties.”

Professor Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia, Non-Executive Director at Access Bank Ghana reiterated that partnering with Atiana on one’s wealth creation journey is the best choice because they provide bespoke solutions tailored to every individual’s objective and wealth creation goals.

With a variety of flexible and innovative banking options, Access Bank continuously engages customers, to understand their varied needs and help to proffer solutions to them.

The Bank presently operates through over 700 branches and service outlets in 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), UK, and France, and three representative offices in China, India, Lebanon, and Hong Kong.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

