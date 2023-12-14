GCB Bank launches new app to enhance service to customers

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA – The GCB Bank PLC has launched a new mobile application to provide customers with enhanced banking and non-banking services and to promote financial inclusion in the country.

The “Recoded” application, which includes encryption and multifactor authentication security features such as password, fingerprint, facial recognition, pin, and security questions, will supplement the bank’s traditional ‘brick and mortar’ and online service delivery.

Among others, the application enables users to open instant bank accounts, deposit and transfer money, access loans, and pay electricity, water, and DSTV bills, school fees, and request for check book, bank letter, and statements for travel visas.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, Mr John Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director, GCB Bank, said the bank’s move is “to put banking in the palms of customers.”

That, he said, the bank would achieve by offering customers unlimited access to banking services through a secure mobile app from any location.

“This app serves as a commitment to our customers and would be customers to know that GCB, despite having the largest branch network, recognises the limitations in that network when it comes to how technology is going to be.

“So, where the branch can’t go, technology can, and through this app, we’re going to combine our physical branch network and technology to leave our customers with pleasurable experience,” he noted.

Mr Adomakoh pledged the bank’s commitment to being at the forefront of Ghana’s economic digitisation in the financial sector, by providing customers with more digital platforms, products, and business services that are both convenient and secure.

He explained that the app was created in response to consumer feedback and research into what customers want as well as where the bank wants to go.

Mr Daniel Tweneboah Asirifi, Interim Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC, underscored the new app’s relevance to enhancing customer experience by bringing financial services closer to them.

He stated that the bank was embracing the future and positioning itself as the country’s digital banking leader by delivering innovative solutions to customers, and in turn, bring strong returns for shareholders.

“Our goal is to make an enduring positive impact in the lives of our customers by providing them bespoke solutions and make banking simple, accessible and convenient,” the Interim Board Chairman of GCB Bank said.

“This app launch is a testament of our continuous evolving nature, staying relevant with the times, and providing services that meet the needs of our esteemed customers,” he noted.

Mr Asirifi assuaged clients’ concerns about using the app considering rising cyber threats by stating that the bank has invested heavily in a world-class security centre that detects and proactively resolves such threats.

Dr Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG), commended GCB Bank for prioritising digital services to customers with the launch of the app, which he described as “customer centred.”

He stated that because mobile banking had become the preferred method for financial transactions, it was critical for financial institutions to adopt new digital advances in their operations in a secure manner.

Dr. Addison said the Central Bank had enhanced cyber security infrastructure, as well as education and the use of advanced machine learning to combat cybercrime.

He assured the public of the BoG’s commitment to ensuring the necessary regulatory framework for financial institutions, particularly banks, to provide the best services to clients while also contributing to economic development.

