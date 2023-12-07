Abuja MoU/RMU to commence training of Port State Control Officers by June 2024

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA – The Abuja Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Port State Control for West and Central African Region and the Regional Maritime University (RMU) will from June 2024 commence training for Port State Control Officers in the Abuja MoU Region.

The collaboration is aimed at providing training on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) specialised Model course 3.09 and related IMO/International Labour Organisation conventions, guidelines, circular publications, and other related courses to Port State Control Officers in the Abuja MoU region.

The Abuja MoU is one of the Nine Regional ones established pursuant to IMO Resolution A.682 (17) of 1991.

It is an intergovernmental Organization, comprising the Maritime Administrations of 22 countries from Mauritania to the South Atlantic Ocean coast of Africa and operating under a cooperative Agreement with IMO to complement the work of flag States and coastal States in eradicating the operation of sub-standard ships and ensuring safety, security, protection of the marine environment from pollution, and improvement of living and working conditions of the seafarers.

Captain Sunday M. Umoren, the General Secretary of Abuja MOU Region, speaking at a signing ceremony commended the leadership of the University for their proactive nature in the collaboration to develop the competencies of Officers.

He said the courses required by the Port State Control Officers in the region for capacity development were not currently offered by any Maritime Training Institutions in the Abuja MoU Region.

The General Secretary said the collaboration would promote the Maritime Institutions in the Abuja MoU Region by encouraging Port State Control Officers of Member States to access the training courses provided by the University as opposed to sourcing for such training in other Regions, which were expensive.

He said Africa would become a dumping ground for sub-standard vessels, which would have dire consequences for the continent if proper control was not taken.

Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jnr., the Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Abuja MoU for their readiness to partner with the University in promoting the competence of Port State Control Officers.

He said the Leadership of the University would ensure the full implementation of the partnership and contribute to the development of the Maritime Sector.

“We will be working closely with the Abuja MoU to identify specific training needs of Port State Control Officers in the Region and develop training programme to suit their training needs,” he added.

Professor Nana Ofosu-Boateng, the Dean of Maritime Studies at RMU, said the University would take the opportunity to impact positively on these Officers and would be pleased to be selected for the training.

GNA

