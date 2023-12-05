5 Star FC crowned champions of maiden Choplife Foundation Celebrity Charity Gala  

Accra, Dec. 27, GNA – 5 Star FC have been crowned champions of the maiden Choplife Foundation Celebrity Charity Gala after beating Choplife FC 3-1 on penalties at the TEP’s football park, Teshie on Sunday 24th December,2023.

The gala, organised by renowned musician Mr. Eazi brought together hundreds of entertainers from the creative industry to support Ghana’s health system through sports and also mark the Christmas festivity.

It was a tough competition between the four participating teams who were eager and hoping to earn the bragging rights and trophy.

Choplife FC started the game on a good note with a stunner from Daniel Abbey which was enough to seal their 1-0 win over Small God FC.

The story of who would face Choplife FC in the finals continued between 5 Star FC and Ghana DJ’s FC in a fierce battle.

Ghanaian musician, King Promise came to the rescue of his side, 5 Star FC registering his name twice on the scoresheet before former Hearts of Oak man, Emmanuel Nettey also added to the woes of Ghana DJ’s FC with a convincing 3-1 victory.

The finals, between 5 Stars FC and Choplife FC was one to commend as both sides kept their eyes on the trophy.

5 Stars FC came into the game with King Promise as a leading striker and the support of Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah and Emmanuel Nettey whereas Choplife FC was also led by Mr. Eazi, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, former VfL Stuttgart man and a long list of top talents.

The two teams could not be separated after an exciting 30 minutes of play as King Promise managed to record his third goal in two games whiles Hans Sarpei also told his side of the story with an equalizer for Choplife FC.

5 Star FC finished the assignment on penalties after beating their opponents 3-1 to be crowned champions of the 2023 Choplife Foundation Celebrity Charity Gala.

The gala brought together some former Black Stars legends, Anthony Baffoe, Otto Addo and Laryea Kingston.

Mr Eazi, one of Africa’s best artist and brain behind the celebrity charity gala expressed appreciation to his colleagues for coming out in their numbers to support the initiative.

He said the reason for the gala is to get his friends to commit to support the less privileged in society and help improve the health system in the country.

Mr. Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, Public Relations Officer of Choplife Gaming speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports expressed excitement having seen the maiden edition of the competition turn out to be successful.

He said the event would be a yearly one as part of efforts of contributing to the creative industry and promoting sports.

He said tournaments of this kind serves as opportunities to unearth young talents who would represent Ghana years to come.

