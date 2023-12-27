Police Men/Army Women win 2023 Super Volleyball Championship

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Dec. 26, GNA – The Ghana Police Men and Army Women teams emerged winners at the just ended 2023 Super Volleyball Championship held at the Ghana International School in Accra.

The Police Men defeated El Wak Wings while the Army Women beat Air Force Women in an exciting final to win Gold.

However, Army Men and Police Ladies took the bronze medals respectively.

Six clubs represented each group of two and played against each other.

Meanwhile, stakeholder of Ghana Volleyball are planning to build their own state of the art Volleyball Court with all the necessary facilities, such as offices for administrative work and catering as well as dressing rooms.

The officials of the Ghana Volleyball Association and the Greater Accra Regional Association commended Mr. Mohammed Awudu Aputeog for his vision and support for players and people who love Volleyball.

Mr. Aputeog promised that next year would be another bigger one because the organisers have studied all the challenges and would make adequate preparation.

