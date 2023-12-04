Christians encouraged to demonstrate kindness 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Dec. 04, GNA-Christians have been encouraged to demonstrate kindness towards one another to build the Christ-like relationship in society.

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, who gave the encouragement, said to be part of the Kingdom of God, Christians must begin to practice hospitality among themselves.

He paraphrased from the book of Matthew chapter 25:40, urging Christians to extend help to the needy, saying Jesus did not mention prayer, fasting or the spiritual gifts of the Holy Spirit in the parable of helping one another, but rather emphasised on good human relation.

He encouraged them to exhibit genuine spirituality demonstrated through the building of quality relationships with others including poor and marginalised people in society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

