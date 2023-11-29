Zongo women urged to support NPP to retain power in 2024

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, Nov. 29 GNA – Women in Zongo communities have been urged to support the NPP and lead in the crusade towards breaking the eight years governing circle in the country.

Alhaji Saalim Mansur Bamba, Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator, who made the call, said breaking the eight was very necessary for the NPP to continue with the various development initiatives currently going on in Zongo communities across the country.

Addressing the eighth anniversary celebration of the Maatan Nasara Ladies Association at Asawase, in Kumasi, he said it was time Muslim and Zongo women came out actively to support the NPP to win the 2024 general elections.

The anniversary which was under the theme: “Bringing women together to advocate the achievements of the NPP to break the eight-year circle”, aimed at portraying and propagating the achievements of the NPP in Zongo communities to help garner support for the party in the 2024 elections.

Alhaji Bamba commended the ladies for working hard to win more women for the NPP in Zongo communities and said the party would continue to lead in the efforts to bring development to improve the living conditions in Zongo communities.

Hajia Mariam Adjei, Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary of the Association, said the group believed that breaking the eight was possible.

She urged all group members to rally behind Dr Bawumia to ensure he continued with the development agenda of the government.

A patron of the group, Alhaji Musah Akambonga, advised the members to work towards unity with a purpose to win power for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

GNA

