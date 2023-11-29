AMA, MetSec to clear traders selling on the streets

By Samuel Dodoo,

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with the Metropolitan Security Council (MetSec) has outlined some stringent measures to clear traders selling on the streets of Accra come December 5.

According to them, the enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulation Law 2012 (LI 2180), it is a task that must be undertaken at all costs, following a meeting with stakeholders on November 27, 2023, where the measures were outlined for the attention and compliance of the public.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, who chaired the MetSec meeting warned that trading on the streets, pavements and the designated areas is banned, starting from December 5, under the “Operation Let the Traffic Flow” exercise.

“Vehicles that are parked and loaded at unauthorized places will also be towed and offenders will duly be fined while transducing activities on the Kaneshie footbridge should cease immediately to avoid prosecution,” she stated.

Mrs Sackey said a special taskforce comprised of the Police and the AMA would be deployed to ensure compliance and those found culpable would be arrested and prosecuted.

She said information vans had been deployed to inform traders, drivers and other recalcitrant, especially those selling on the streets to vacate while drivers desist from indiscriminate parking and loading to avoid arrest and prosecution.

“While the Assembly deeply appreciates the contribution of the informal sector, including street vendors to our city’s vibrant life, Operation let the Traffic flow has become imperative for the overall well-being of every citizen,” she stated.

The Accra Chief Executive added that as the AMA celebrates its 125 anniversary and during this festive season; “we must all adhere to a conscientious approach in maintaining the cleanliness of our city.”

Mrs Sackey warned that the exercise would be a continuous process that would be carried out frequently until sanity was maintained along the streets and the environment since their activities were a contributory factor to the heaps of garbage on the roads.

GNA

