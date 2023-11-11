Zabzugu District Assembly achieves financial target for 2023

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Zabzugu (N/R) Nov. 11, GNA – Alhalji Ahmed Abubakari Iddrisu, the Zabzugu District Chief Executive, has announced that the Assembly’s internally generated funds as of September 2023, stood at GHS200,000.00, representing 100 per cent of its target for the period.

Alhalji Iddrisu announced this during the third ordinary meeting of the Zabzugu District Assembly to discuss the performance of the Assembly and also the way forward.

He said GHS 553,760.26 was the total amount received as of September 2023, as against the budgeted GHS2,452,299.30.

He highlighted on agriculture support, saying the Assembly procured 5,508 weedicides and 398 bags of fertilisers for distribution to farmers in the district during the year’s farming season as part of interventions towards improving food security and the economic conditions of farmers in the area.

Alhalji Iddrisu urged the Assembly Members to support the Assembly in its revenue mobilisation efforts as one of their responsibilities and not to relent on it.

He entreated the staff members of the Assembly to continue with their commitment, dedication, and zeal that they had demonstrated over the period, which had enabled the Assembly to meet all the compliance indicators under the District Performance Assessment

Tool (DPAT) during their recently held nationwide assessment, resulting in their successful pass in the assessment.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

