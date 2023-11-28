YPYC Founder wins Best Youth CEO Award

Accra, Nov.28, GNA – Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) Founder, Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, has been awarded “Ghana’s Most Respected CEO in Youth Development” at the 6th edition of the Ghana industry CEO Awards, 2023, held in Accra.

Dr. Okrah shrugged off stiff challenge in the keenly contested category to emerge winner, confirming pre-event prediction of his imminent victory, credited largely to his decade long countrywide youth activism.

The Business Executive, Organizers of the Awards, congratulated Dr. Okrah on his victory, saying an overwhelming majority of voters, in an exit poll, confirmed their confidence in the YPYC Founder as a credible individual whose Youth-driven Organization could be trusted to champion and sustain youth-biased policies and programs.

Dr. Osei Okrah, commended the organisers for the recognition, and promised voters who reposed confidence in his leadership style that, “we will not relent in youth advocacy and activism. YPYC will continue to promote gender equality, youth empowerment, youth employment, youth leadership and youth inclusion in the decision-making process.”

Dr Andy Okrah recently received a Transformational Leadership Award by the Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) Awards for his philanthropic and humanitarian services to humanity especially in youth leadership development.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

