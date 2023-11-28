First-time exhibitors at the sixth Volta Fair optimistic about event

By Edward Williams

Ho, Nov. 28, GNA – Some companies and individuals exhibiting their products at the sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, have expressed optimism about the event.

They said it was their hope that during and after the Fair, they would be able to make gains as they hoped to participate in future events.

Mr Victory Segbefia, Victory Phones and Accessories, Ho, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the expectations were that at the end of Fair, all products would be sold.

He said the Company was set to offer five percent discount on products during the Fair.

Mr Emmanuel Mensah Quaye, Zonda Tec Ghana Ltd, Tema, said the Company dealt in assembling selling and servicing heavy and light duty trucks like tipper trucks, trailers, pick ups and cargo vans.

He said they had in stock affordable and durable spare parts for all vehicle brands, adding that there would be discounts during the Fair.

Mr Quaye said they were participating in the to meet their targets such as people who dealt in vast goods industry such as pure water sellers and distributors as well as contractors.

Mr Tahiru Haruna, TF Smock House in Tamale; dealers in smocks, Northern fabrics, sandals, local hats, handbags and locally made home decorations, said it was their first-time visiting Volta as well as participating in the Fair.

He said it was an opportunity to present to patrons of the Fair quality and durable smocks and other artefacts and expected to be on sale at discounted prices.

Mr Haruna said the price range for smocks stood at GH¢400 to GH¢500 but because of the Fair they would be sold to patrons from GH¢350 to GH¢400 to enable them to enjoy the festive seasons.

Madam Dzidzinyo Kumador Fianyo, GH Gold Rice, Koforidua, said they were participating in the Fair to promote, get investors, create awareness, and educate patrons on quality and importance of Ghana rice.

Madam Adzo Afedo, Bootcamp Ladies, Ho; products such as beads, bags, hats, artefacts, bead bags, designer T-Shirts and other accessories made from beads.

She said they were collaborating with the Ho Museum Training Centre and purposely at the Fair to inform patrons that there was free beads training at the Ho Museum Training Centre.

Madam Afedo said there were also at the Fair to create awareness and showcase their beautiful products.

The Fair underway at the Ho Jubilee Park is on the theme: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for Economic Development.

It began on November 26 and expected to end on December 10, 2023.

GNA

