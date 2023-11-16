Community facilitators given motorcycles to monitor SOCO projects

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu (UWR), Nov. 16, GNA – Ten facilitators in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region have received a motorcycle each to assist in monitoring projects being implemented under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) programme.

The SOCO project is contributing to the prevention of conflict spillover from the Sahelian areas currently facing terrorists attacks.

Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Municipal Chief Executive, who presented the motorcycles, said the Assembly had done a community entry of those projects and the facilitators were required to monitor them and report daily to the Assembly.

“You are also expected to handle the motorcycles with care as your own, which will be with you for the next five years, that is the lifespan of the project,” he said.

The facilitators would be supported with a monthly allowance of GH¢ 559.00 to maintain the motorcycle, he said.

The first phase of the project would be a three-unit classroom project in Navariwie, a Six-bed capacity maternity ward in Kong with in patients recovery beds, Mr Yakubu said.

The rest include the improvement of 20 lockable stalls at the Tumu market, the paving of the Stadium residential link road, and the development of a basketball court for the youth.

Aside from these infrastructural projects, there will be other soft projects to provide training for women in soap making and soya kebabs, among others.

Artisans including masons shall also be identified and supported with start ups to enhance their work, Mr Yaku said.

There would also be community cluster games to foster peace and harmony among the people.

Mr Eliasu Haruna, a facilitator, on behalf of his colleagues, said:

“We are very glad as this will make our work easier,” and assured of quality supervision to ensure value for money.

GNA

