World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars to begin camping today

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA – 25 Black Stars players are expected to arrive in camp today ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros respectively.

The squad would hold their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday before they jet off to Kumasi on Wednesday for their final preparation.

Skipper Andre Ayew would lead the four-time African champions as they seek for a place among the 48 teams who would be competing at the mundial.

Ghana will take on Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, November 17,2023 before playing as visitors against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21,2023.

