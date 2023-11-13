“Our next match is a must win” — Hohoe United FC Coach

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Nov. 13, GNA – Mr. Jones Amissah, Head Coach of the Hohoe United Football Club, says his expectation is to win the next match in the Access Bank Division One Zone Three League.

He said the performance of team had been good and hoped it would remain same.

Mr. Amissah speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after his side drew goalless to Accra Athletic Football Club at the Hohoe Sports Stadium, said the result was not what he expected.

He said their next match must be won to help the team gain enough points while commending the supporters for their massive support for the Club.

Mr. Emmanuel Aidoo, Head Coach of the visiting team said the draw was not bad result adding that Hohoe United FC was a good side.

He said although the home support was overwhelming, it could not affect the focus of his players.

Mr. Aidoo said although he was not satisfied with some decisions from the referee, it was left with the spectators to also judge.

He said they hope they would win their next match since they were a young Club and were taking it step by step.

An early downpour prior and into the first half of the game could not prevent the teeming football fans who thronged the Hohoe Sports Stadium to support the home team.

John Alossode, Hohoe United FC’s number 18-shirted was the Man of the Match.

Both captains; Accra Athletic FC’s Captain Eric Adjei and Hohoe United FC’s Kojo Amankwaa were phenomenal in the game.

Boateng Daniel Atuobi was at the centre of play assisted by Davor Samuel, first assistant, Asiedu Emmanuel, second assistant and Agbovi William, fourth official.

Three yellow cards were recorded with two from Accra Athletic FC.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

