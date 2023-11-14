World Cup qualifiers: 16 players report to Black Stars camp 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.14, GNA- A total of 16 players have arrived at the Black Stars Camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros respectively.

The Black Stars players arrived at the team’s hotel late Monday evening to begin preparations for the highly anticipated clash.

Leicester City winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Medeama SC defender, Nurudeen Abdulai have replaced Abdul Mumin and KamalDeen Sulemana in Chris Hughton’s squad.

Also, the Technical Team of the BlackStars has made a changes in the team’s schedule to host its first training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The players are Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Jojo Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Edmund Addo, Inaki Williams, Nurudeen Abdulai and Jonathan Sowah.

The rest are Gideon Mensah, Antoine Semenyo, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Bukari, Hamidu Abdul Fatawu, Iddrissu Baba, Joseph Paintsil and Denis Odoi.

Ghana will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, November 17,2023 before playing as visitors against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21,2023.

GNA

