Women’s Champions League: “ Don’t lose focus” Ampem Darkoa coach charges players

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA – Head Coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies Nana Joe Adarkwa has charged his players to remain focused as they take on Sporting Club Casablanca in the CAF Women’s Champions League last four stages.

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa defeated Hurricanes FC with a convincing 3-1 victory to set up a semifinal clash with the Moroccan team.

Seeking a final berth ticket, Coach Adarkwa told the players to remain focused and not lose concentration in the game to reach their target.

He said, “We will approach the semis in the same manner we did against AS Far. We know how they play. There is no difference so we will use the same approach to defeat them.

“Our focus is on the semi-finals, after which we will think of the finals.”

Ampem Darkoa topped Group B with six points after losing to AS Mande Ladies in the second group match.

Narrating the loss to the media, he said the team was complacent which caused their defeat, however, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will correct their mistakes and continue to fight hard to dispatch their opponent on Wednesday.

“After winning our first game, the girls were complacent and that caused our defeat.

“We will keep encouraging them to fight hard going forward. During training sessions, we try to correct all our mistakes so as not to repeat the same thing in the semi-final game,” he said.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have landed in San Pedro to continue preparations for the semifinal game against Sporting Club Casablanca at Stade Laurent Pokou in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, November 14, 2023.

GNA

