World Bank Group Builds Capacity of Tier 3 NHIS Credentialed Health Providers

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, Nov. 11, GNA- The World Bank, in partnership with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has trained about 70 tier 3 health providers on expedited claims generation and submission from the North East Region.

Speaking at the end of the training, the Director of Corporate Affairs, NHIA, Mr. Oswald Essuah-Mensah said the training programme aimed at strengthening tier 3 health providers nationwide in claims management.

He noted that the health providers were key partners in ensuring Ghana attained Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

He said illegal charges from the providers’ side were still a major challenge, calling on providers to desist from this illegal act to enhance strong collaboration.

The Northern Regional Deputy Director of the Claims Processing Centre (CPC), NHIS, Mr Isaac Akonde acknowledged the importance of tier 3 health providers in Ghana’s journey towards the attainment of SDG 3.

“The tier 3 providers are the largest category of health service providers in Ghana. ” Mr Akonde added.

He also underscored the need for health providers to boost the confidence of their members for loyalty retention through quality healthcare delivery.

The four (4) resource persons from the Quality Assurance and Claims Directorates of the NHIA took the participants through electronic claims processing and post-deployment issues, Claim-It systems overview, Claim-It post-deployment issues and support, as well as electronic claims management and reasons for adjustments.

The training workshop, which was held at the RCC Conference hall in Nalerigu on Tuesday, November 7, was attended by senior management officials from the NHIA led by Dr. Gustav Cruickshank, Director, Financial Accounting, Ag. Director of Claims, Dr Abigail Nyarko Codjoe Derkyi Kwarteng, together with Mr Oswald Essuah-Mensah, Ag. Corporate Affairs Director and Mr. Oti Frempong, Ag. Director Membership and Regional Operations.

They were joined by the Northern Regional Deputy Director CPC Mr. Isaac Akonde, the North East Regional Ag. Director, Mr. George Apetigah.

Others in attendance were the Regional and District Directors of the Ghana Health Service, District Managers of the NHIS, Regional focal person of the NHIS as well as representatives from about 70 tier 3 health facilities from the 6 Districts of the North East region.

Dr Derkyi Kwarteng thanked the providers for all the hard work and services they rendered to their valued members and also appreciated the time taken to attend this all-important engagement and encouraged them to do more.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

