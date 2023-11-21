Women undertake clean up exercise in Tumu township

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Nov 21, GNA – A group of young women and Zoomlion have jointly cleaned up the Tumu township to get rid of filth.

The Young Urban Movement Ladies cleaned up parts of the Tumu roundabout, to the municipal hospital, and through to the Tumu lorry station.

They numbered about 15 ladies together with the Zoomlion workers, where they picked plastics, and papers and burnt them to tidy up the places.

Madam Bakariwie Kardiri Asana, the chairperson of the group said it was a new group that had just been formed in the Sissala East with regional and national representation.

She said, aside from the cleanup campaign, they would also visit radio and television stations to propagate their message.

Madam Bakariwie said their main mission was to send a strong message to males and fathers to appreciate what women do at home.

GNA

