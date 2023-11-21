Robbie Williams fan dies after falling at his Sydney show

London, Nov 1, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – A fan has died in hospital, after falling at a Robbie Williams concert in Sydney, a spokesperson for St Vincent’s Hospital has confirmed.

The woman in her 70s, was treated for head injuries and taken to hospital following a fall at the Allianz Stadium, after the opening night of Williams’ Australian XXV tour last week.

She died of her injures on Monday, a spokesperson for the hospital told the PA news agency.

A spokesperson for Venues NSW told PA the fall, occurred when fans began to leave the stadium, after the concert had finished, saying that instead of using the stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows, lost her footing, and fell from the upper level of the stadium.

A venue staff member and nearby guest, a qualified medical professional, ensured the woman was in care, moments after her fall, alongside venue paramedics, the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson from New South Wales Ambulance told PA: “About 10:30 pm [1130 GMT] Thursday November 16, NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Driver Avenue, Paddington.

“Paramedics treated a woman in her 70s for head injuries, before transporting her to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.”

After his Sydney show on Thursday in front of 40,000 people, Williams shared a video on Instagram, captioning it: “I’m very lucky to be loved as much as I am by my audience.

“But Sydney was the most I think I’ve ever received. I’ll store it in my heart for the bumpy nights.”

The British pop star and former Take That singer, who was recently the subject of a Netflix documentary series, is scheduled to play at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Wednesday.

It comes after the death of Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado in Rio de Janeiro, after watching her show on Friday.

Concert organizers Time4Fun said the 23-year-old had been taken to hospital, where she died an hour later. Swift postponed her Saturday show due to “extreme temperatures.”

A representative for Williams has been contacted for comment.

GNA

