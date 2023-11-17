Western Regional Fire Command inaugurates fire safety task force

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Fijai (W/R), Nov. 17, GNA-The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has inaugurated a fire safety task force to deepen public education on fire safety and prevention.

The five-member task force is to ensure that homes, offices, shops, businesses and other vantage locations strictly adhered to fire safety and preventive protocols, to help curb fire related incidents within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFO I) Frederick Ohemeng, the Western Regional GNFS Commander, speaking at a ceremony to outdoor the task force said the Service, was not only mandated to fight fire outbreaks, but also sensitised the public on measures to prevent fires.

He said the task force was mandated to enforce fire safety regulations such as Legislative Instrument (LI) 1734 and LI 2249 to ensure that shops, industries, offices, markets, schools, churches and other property owners complied with laid down fire safety protocols to help protect lives, property and the environment in general from fire related incidents.

He said that he would include conducting fire certificate inspections, educating the public on fire safety protocols, assessing fire risks in buildings, and providing fire safety training.

ACFO I Ohemeng said the move was part of the GNFS’s resolve to enhance fire safety compliance to help reduce undesired fire incidents and promote responsible fire safety practices in the region.

He said: “The public perception is that the GNFS only fights fire outbreaks, but this time around we are focusing more on public education to equip the people with fire safety tips to prevent outbreak in our homes, workplaces and other areas”.

ACFO I Ohemeng urged the task force to be professional in carrying out their assigned duties, and work in the interest of the people to achieve the desired results.

He encouraged members of the public to cooperate with the task force to ensure the Metropolis was free from fire related incidents especially before, during and after the festive season.

He appealed to media practitioners to use their platforms to augment the efforts of the GNFS in educating the public on the need to adhere to fire safety guidelines to help guarantee a fire incident-free society.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

