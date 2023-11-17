Top 50 notch Golf players to visit Ghana

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Nov. 17, GNA – The Achimota Golf Club will for the first time host the Legends Tour Ghana Project which will bring into the country 50 top notch Golf players around the globe.

Over 250 million people are expected to view the Legends Tour Ghana Project, an international golf tournament across the world.

Legends Tour commences in October 2024.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Accra, Mr Leonard Kwaku Okyere, President, Ghana Golf Association (GGA) debunked the assertion that golf was an elite sport.

According to Mr Okyere, playing golf was not expensive as seen by people and was literally played for free.

“We play golf firstly for health reasons, Golf is a disciplined game, we have our set of etiquettes and we conserve the land and conserve nature by planting more trees.”

Mr. Okyere noted that the project intends to showcase golf in Ghana and West Africa.

He said Ghana has had the number of golf players increased from 1,700 to 2,100 adding the association had opened up for community and youth participation.

Mr. Ben Anane-Nsiah, Deputy Chief Executive, General Services, Ghana Tourism Authority urged the sports fraternity to project Ghana positively.

Mr. Anane-Nsiah pledged the authority’s commitment and support to the event and urged the project committee to get more bigger events such as musical events in addition to the project to boost the tourism industry.

Mr. Yaw Afriyie, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) said the centre was elated to be associated with the Legends Tour Ghana Project adding golf has projected some countries in terms of trade and commerce.

According to Mr. Afriyie, during the COVID- 19 Pandemic, golf impacted on the lives of people and placed some countries on the world map.

“We believe that the Legends Tour Ghana Project was also going to put GIPC on the world map and it was also going to impact on unknown areas to be branded as known areas.”

The Legends Tour Project Ghana is being held in collaboration with the GIPC , Ghana Tourism Authority, and Ghana Golf Association.

