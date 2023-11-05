Wellness clinics are important for sickness prevention 

By Laudia Sawer

Ashaiman, Nov. 05, GNA – Mrs. Cecilia Ankomah, a Principal Nursing Officer in charge of the Ashaiman Polyclinic’s Wellness Clinic, has encouraged the public to run regular health checks as a way of preventing illnesses.

Mrs Ankomah said the wellness clinic was an initiative from the Ghana Health Service to allow people who were not sick to walk into health facilities for medical examinations without going through the Out Patients Department (OPD) procedures.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Team in an interview, she said the wellness clinics also help reduce pressure at the OPDs while providing clients with quick service.

She said wellness was aimed at preventive instead of curative, saying that early detection would lead to early treatment for a healthier life.

“Don’t be sick in bed before seeking treatment; the earlier you detect a sickness and start treatment, the better to get you a higher survival rate,” she added.

The Principal Nursing Officer urged residents of Ashaiman and beyond to take advantage of the wellness clinic to get preventive health instead of always pursuing curative care.

She said consultations with the doctor were free for wellness, while medical lab costs would be paid for by the client.

She said as part of the wellness package, clients would be checked for liver functioning, kidney function, lipid profile for cholesterol, blood sugar, full blood count, blood grouping, sickle status, hyperthyroidism, and urine testing.

Other tests are malaria, eye-visual acuity, ear, nose, and throat; electrocardiography (ECG); breast examination; cervical cancer; prostrate and voluntary HIV tests; and dental care.

She indicated that the wellness clinic collaborates with the Family Health Department of the Ashaiman Polyclinic to engage in community education and screening, especially for breast cancer and other illnesses.

She added that to whip up interest in preventive health, they also visit religious groupings and identifiable groups to educate people on the need to undertake regular medical checks.

GNA

