Tema Industrial Lions Club, Tema General Hospital creates diabetes awareness  

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA

Tema, Nov. 05, GNA – The Tema Industrial Lions Club has joined forces with the Tema General Hospital to educate the public on the debilitating effects of diabetes and how it can lead to various health complications.

Members of the club, a specialty club in District 418-Ghana of Lions International and the health professionals from the General Hospital held placards, some of which read, Join Lions International to Combat Diabetes, Deal with Diabetes, and Deal with many Diseases.

They stood at vantage traffic intersections in the Tema Community 11 area as well as in front of the Tema General Hospital.

To climax the activity, the club donated an air conditioner and curtains to the Diabetic Clinic of the Tema General Hospital to support the government’s efforts in addressing health delivery.

The club also handed over the refurbished consulting and treatment rooms to the authorities of the clinic.

Mr Solomon Antwi the first Vice President of the club, and Mr. Kobina Dabi-Appiah, the Zone Six Chairperson of District 418-Ghana of the Lions International, supported by Ms. Gifty Nkrumah, President of the Club, and some members of the club, presented the items to the hospital officials.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, thanked the Tema Industrial Lions Club for their support since the club’s charter in 2022.

He called for the symbiotic relationship between the hospital and the club to continue while calling on other organisations to emulate the good examples set by Lions International.

Patients at the OPD were educated on the effect of diabetes on vision, as well as the relationship between the brain and the eye and how excess sugar in the body can cause damage to the eye and other parts of the body.

Ms Nkrumah took the occasion to address the people on the mission and vision of Lions Clubs, stressing the causes and types of diabetes, their effects, and treatment.

She also called on like-minded individuals who believe in service to join the Lions Club to make a greater impact in our communities and the world at large.

She also called on corporate entities and individuals to welcome the club in the spirit of collaboration and partnership to support the hospital and address some of the challenges, as the government alone cannot be left with the burden.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

