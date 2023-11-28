WDF partners with Archbishop Adonteng Boateng to empower marginalised women

By D.I. Laary

Tema, Nov. 25, GNA – Women Development Foundation (WDF), a non-governmental organisation, has partnered with Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, founder and overseer of Divine Word International Ministries, to support and empower marginalised women in Ghana.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to formalise the partnership between Ms. Catherine Noble Anowah Coffie, Founder of WDF and Chief Executive Officer of Anowah Afrique, and Archbishop Boateng, a Ghanaian American-based theologian, preacher, and philanthropist.

The MoU signing, which happened at the same time as the relaunch of WDF, seeks to provide comprehensive education and vocational training to over 3000 marginalised women, primarily recruited from the streets of Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

Ms. Coffie, while addressing the attendees, urged women and young people who were having difficulty in life and business not to give up but rather to continue to persevere with determination in their dreams of attaining a better life in the near future.

She stressed that women and girls should work hard to learn the skills development programmes and that they should not give up or take glory in staying in their poverty.

She noted that their struggle would eventually lead them to break away from poverty and, therefore, encouraged them to take their training seriously to help them establish greater employment opportunities.

She stated that the organisation has modern facilities and equipment for skills development training and called for more partnerships to help provide a wide range of education and vocational training programmes to many other vulnerable women and girls in Ghana.

These partnership initiatives would contribute to improving women’s abilities and broadening their prospects for work and quality of life, while also empowering them.

Archbishop Boateng expressed optimism that the partnership would greatly benefit numerous vulnerable Ghanaian women and girls, making a significant difference in their lives and overall welfare.

He called on the government and other organisations to provide support to the WDF to effectively introduce and implement vocational skills programmes that respond to the pressing needs of women and girls.

Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, a businessman and co-founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, said that it was a divine intervention that the founder of WDF had been linked to Rev. Archbishop Boateng.

He made this observation after noting that the creator of WDF had endured a number of challenges and prayed that the Lord would ease her load of challenges and give her the strength to assist more needy women in climbing out of abject poverty.

He described Ms. Coffie as a lady with “noble ideas” and “resilience,” saying that she was someone who needed all the support and encouragement to help disadvantaged women.

The Women Development Foundation was founded a decade ago with the goal of providing training to underprivileged women.

Over the past five years, it has been able to empower and support numerous women and young girls, helping them to overcome poverty with the use of state-of-the-art machinery and cutting-edge programmes.

GNA

