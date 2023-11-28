Sixth African Union Judicial Dialogue ends in Algeria

By Francis Ameyibor

Algiers (Algeria), Nov. 28, GNA – The Sixth African Union Judicial Dialogue, on the theme “Promoting Human Rights in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities of Transposing Regional and International Human Rights Jurisprudence into National Jurisdictions,” has ended in Algiers, Algeria.

Over 100 top judicial officials from across the continent, including Chief Justices, Constitutional Court Presidents, and Judges, attended the dialogue, which was used to deepen the promotion of human rights and the effective administration of justice in Africa.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, noted during the session the challenges and opportunities of transposing regional and international Human Rights Jurisprudence into National Jurisdictions.

She said it underpinned the theme of the dialogue and the importance of consistency and convergence in interpreting regional and international human rights standards at the national level.

The African Court President noted that, given the intrinsic relationship between human rights, integration, peace, and development, the role of human rights bodies, and particularly the African Court, is extremely important.

“History teaches us that an independent judiciary is indispensable for the socio-economic and political development of any community.

“It is hoped that this biennial African judicial jamboree provided an avenue for fruitful exchange of experiences and best practices and helped come up with ways of improving the protection of human rights on the continent,” she noted.

Lady Justice Aboud said immediately after the conclusion of the dialogue, the African Court would deliver nine judgements and proceed to examine 13 cases on its cause list for the session.

“We will also consider, among other items, a proposal on the disposal of cases for 2024, the draft guidelines on compliance hearings, the draft manual on procedures before the court, reports on sensitization visits to Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe, and Cape Verde, as well as a number of administrative matters,” she noted.

The dialogue was officially opened by Mr Nadir Larbaouni, Prime Minister of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria who represented President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, while Mr Abderrachid Tabi, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals od the People’s Republic of Algeria performed the official welcoming.

The African Court is collaborating with the African Union, the European Union, GIZ and the United Nations and the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria for the dialogue.

