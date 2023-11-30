WAFCON qualifiers: Black Queens hold first training in Accra

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana on Tuesday, November 28 held their first training at the Union Park, Legon ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Namibia.

The ladies were taken through series of training sessions to get them gingered for the highly anticipated clash.

All 23 players have now reported to camp and are ready to give their opponents a showdown on Friday.

It would be a difficult task for the visitors, Namibia who would come in as a chosen generation sent to break Ghana’s unbeaten record or probably register a first goal against Coach Nora Häuptle after ten games of being in-charge.

Ghana would face Namibia on December 1,2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

