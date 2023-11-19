Von der Leyen slams violence by extremists in the West Bank

Brussels, Nov. 19, (dpa/GNA) – European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned “the unacceptable violence by extremists in the West Bank” and repeated EU backing for a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

“We agree that the cycle of violence needs to be broken. A two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace,” Von der Leyen posted on on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The head of the EU’s executive body earlier met Jordan’s King Abdullah II and said the EU would work with Jordan to ensure more humanitarian aid was delivered to the Gaza Strip.

“We will cooperate with Jordan on providing much needed humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Von der Leyen said.

