Businessman granted GHC 50,000 bail for allegedly assaulting ECG staff 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Nov. 19, GNA- A businessman who allegedly assaulted an employee of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over a meter has been granted GHC50,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Habib Shaibu was admitted to bail by the relieving Judge, Mr Isaac Addo.

He is expected to reappear in court on December 8, 2023.

Shaibu is facing charges of causing harm, intentionally interfering with the ECG distribution system, and stealing unspecified electricity power.

He has, however, denied the charges.

The case of the Prosecution led by Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, a director of ECG in Charge of Prosecution said the complainant, Frank Afako, was a staff of ECG Revenue Protection Unit, while the accused person, Habib Shaibu was a businessman residing at Agyiringanor in Accra.

The prosecution told the court that Shaibu owned a mobile phone shop at Ashalley Botwe, Accra.

The Prosecutor said on January 4, 2023, Afako and his team visited Shaibu’s shop and inspected his ECG meter.

After Inspection, the team detected that Shaibu had allegedly used a 2.5 cable to tap power before the ECG installed a prepaid meter in his shop.

It said Afako then disconnected the power and issued a summons for Shaibu to report at the ECG’s office at Legon, but he failed to do so.

The prosecution said on April 4, 2023, Afako and his team revisited Shaibu’s shop and realized that he had replaced the ECG-installed prepaid meter with a postpaid one.

It said when Shaibu was asked the whereabouts of the prepaid meter that he had removed, he could not give an answer.

The prosecution said when Afako removed the meter and went outside the shop, Shaibu became furious and assaulted him physically, leading to blood oozing from the complainant’s mouth.

The court heard that Afako was rushed to Ogbojo Poly Clinic for treatment, but later referred to the Tema General Hospital.

It said the matter was referred to the ECG investigations unit and a police medical form was issued to Afako.

The prosecution said during investigations, the police visited Shaibu’s shop and discovered that he had reconnected ECG power directly and used the electricity for business.

The prosecution said Shaibu was invited to assist investigations and he reported himself on August 30, 2023, and an investigation caution statement was obtained from him.

GNA

