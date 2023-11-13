Volta Fair 2023: Musician ‘Edem’ Unveiled as Volta Brand Ambassador 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR) Nov. 13, GNA- Mr Denning Edem Hotor, a Ghanaian Musician known in showbiz as ‘Edem,’ has been officially unveiled as the Volta Brand Ambassador for this year’s Volta Trade and Investment Fair.

The Fair would enable visitors to enjoy the region’s best hospitality strength as well as experience its unique offerings both in culture and commerce.

‘Edem,’ in a special message after his new task expressed excitement at the appointment and had eagerly embraced the responsibility to generate enthusiasm and interest in the upcoming Fair.

He further called on his global audience and his devoted fans to join in the activities slated from November 26 to December 10, at the Ho Sports Stadium.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) for the Eastern, Volta, and Oti regions, commended ‘Edem’ for his exceptional bond with the region.

He said Edem had, over the years, worked tirelessly to promote the Volta Region, which earned him a special place in the heart of the local community.

“With his deep commitment to the region, Edem has undertaken numerous initiatives that have furthered the region’s interests and development,” he said.

Mr Gadzanku explained that it was Edem’s unwavering love and commitment to the Region that necessitated the move to make him an invaluable asset as a Volta Brand Ambassador.

He urged the talented artiste to leverage his international reach, to promote the region and attract investments, to unlock its vast untapped potential.

This year’s much-anticipated event will be organised by the (AGI) in collaboration with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

It would also boost the promotion of businesses across Ghana and beyond.

The Fair would feature diverse activities including seminars, a Sports Development Summit, a Women and Youth Summit, and a Workshop on Horticulture.

Other exciting events include the Regional Farmers Day, Kete Festival, Beer Festival, Miss Volta Fair 2023, a food court, and a musical concert.

The prestigious appointment has placed Edem among other distinguished personalities such as Mr Bernard Avle of Citi TV, Emefa Apawu and Mamavi Owusu-Aboabye of Multimedia Group, and Kafui Dey from the state Broadcaster.

Others include Seyram Amakpa-Azasu, the Technical Advisor for Diaspora Engagement at GIZ Ghana, and Ivy Prosper, the Social Media Manager of Beyond the Return Secretariat.

The event was on the theme “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade for Local Economic Development.”

