US sends submarine to Middle East

Washington, Nov 6, (dpa/GNA) – The US military, says it has deployed a nuclear-capable submarine to the Middle East.

An Ohio-class submarine arrived on Sunday, the US military’s Regional Command (Centcom) said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The military did not provide any further details on the destination, name or weapons on board the 170-metre-long submarine.

The Ohio class is a nuclear-capable submarine, which can also be armed with dozens of conventional Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Immediately after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, the US deployed warships to the eastern Mediterranean, including two aircraft carriers.

Some observers saw these measures as a deterrent to other countries or groups, entering the war between Israel and Hamas.

GNA

