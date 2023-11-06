North Tongu MP constitutes ‘Accountability Elders Council’  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Mepe (VR), Nov. 6, GNA- A seven-member committee, known as ‘Accountability Elders Council,’ has been constituted by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu to manage relief items in the district.

The Council would focus on proper coordination, and equitable distribution of all relief items for record purposes, as well as the discussion of issues of relevance in bringing hope and comfort to the recent flood-affected residents, Mr Ablakwa announced this at Mepe during a meeting with the various traditional rulers from the six Traditional Areas under North Tongu.

He said it remained critical and appropriate to keep a record of all activities including the distribution of relief items to affected residents in his constituency.

Mr Ablakwa commended the traditional leaders and other groups and individuals for their support while disclosing that the constituency had been placed in a humanitarian crisis that required all hands on deck.

“Statistics from NADMO have it that over 12,500 of our people have been displaced with 1,500 homes destroyed. We are indeed in total distress.”

Mr Ablakwa, however, expressed appreciation to all donors who had come their way so far.

“We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and compassion from Ghanaians and others looking at the avalanche of donations received so far,” he added.

He revealed that 91 donors as of Sunday, November 5, comprising individuals, organizations, and institutions amongst others, have so far donated various categories of relief items through his office.

“There might be those who went through the district assembly and some donors moving directly to the camps to donate. We say thank you.”

Mr Ablakwa also reiterated his commitment to ensuring a high standard of integrity for accounting purposes after “this man-made disaster.”

He said the formation of the Council came at a crucial time when accountability would be required for every single activity.

The Council had Professor Emmanuel Netsey-Afedo, a retired professor of Psychology, as Chairperson.

Professor Netsey-Afedo on his part, said the task ahead was a long-term exercise, but assured the MP and the people of the area of running an efficient and robust system to bring the affected residents to a path of recovery and progress.

GNA

