Joint UN, NGO statement calls for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’

Gaza, Nov 6, (dpa/GNA) – The heads of several UN organizations and humanitarian groups, have issued a joint call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas.

“We renew our plea for the parties to respect all their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law,” said the statement.

It was signed by the heads of several UN bodies and international charities, including: the head of the UN’s emergency relief organization OCHA, the International Organization for Migration, the UN Development Programme, the UN refugee agency UNHCR, as well as several NGOs such as Save the Children and CARE International, among others.

The statement condemned the “horrific” killing of Israelis, and the taking of hostages by Hamas, as well as the firing of rockets from Gaza.

“However, the horrific killings of even more civilians in Gaza is an outrage, as is cutting off 2.2 million Palestinians from food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel,” the statement said.

The Gaza Strip has been almost completely sealed off by Israel since the war began on October 7, when Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented assault on Israeli communities.

Israel then launched a massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip, aimed at eliminating Hamas.

“It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” the statement said.

GNA

