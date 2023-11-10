US Ambassador, Volta Minister explore private sector development pact

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Nov. 10, GNA – The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has expressed enthusiasm in supporting the private sector development of the Volta Region and pledged America’s support to Ghana in all areas of bilateral collaboration.

She said the United States had strong bonds with Ghana and would support the country to achieve its development goals.

Madam Palmer made the remarks when Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, and his team paid a courtesy call on her in Accra.

Their discussions centered on potential partnership between the Region and the United States of America in areas of agriculture, ICT, tourism, manufacturing, sports, and women and youth empowerment.

Dr Letsa said there were diverse investment prospects in the region and extended an invitation to the Ambassador to the Sixth Volta Fair to be held in Ho from November 26 to December 10.

The two-week Fair, themed: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement for Economic Development,” aims to display the investment potentials of the Volta Region.

It will also provide a platform for businesses to network and exhibit their brands, products, and services to over 80,000 patrons.

Dr Letsa assured the Ambassador of the Regional Coordinating Council’s and the Association of Ghana Industries’ commitment to facilitating the endeavors of potential investors.

Alongside the Fair, series of seminars and activities, including Women in Entrepreneurship Summit, Youth in Entrepreneurship Summit, workshops on Horticulture, and a forum on Tourism and Creative Arts would be held.

It would also hold events such as the Regional Farmers Day, Kente Festival, Sports Investment Summit & Awards, Annual General Meeting of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Volta Youth Innovation contests.

Among members of the delegation were Rev. Isaac Adza Tetteh, the Volta Regional Economic Planning Officer, Dr Humphrey Ayim-Dake, President of the AGI, and Mr Dela Gadzanku, Regional Chairman of AGI Eastern, Volta, and Oti Chapter.

The others were Mama Blemeali Afeanyetorne III, Queen Mother of Afife Traditional Area, and Fred Avornyo, Chief Operation Officer of the Volta Fair.

GNA

