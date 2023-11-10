UN plans minute of silence for 99 workers killed in Israel-Hamas war

Geneva, Nov. 10, (dpa/GNA) – UN Secretary General António Guterres has called on all UN teams worldwide to hold a minute of silence on November 13 at 9:30 (0830 GMT), to honour the 99 staff members who have died in Israeli attacks amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Flags are to be flown at half-mast.

Never before since the founding of the United Nations in 1945 have so many employees lost their lives during a conflict in such a short period of time, a spokesman said.

The war was unleashed by the brutal attacks in Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7 that killed 1,400 people.

In response, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip, killing more than 10,800 people, mostly civilians, and injuring over 27,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

GNA

