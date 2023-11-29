Ukraine’s military intel service confirms poisoning of chief’s wife

Kiev, Nov. 29, (dpa/GNA) – The wife of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, was poisoned in Kiev, according to media reports which were then confirmed by a spokesman for the service.

Media reports on Tuesday said Marianna Budanova was poisoned with heavy metals, which are unusual in everyday life, and had to be hospitalized after several days of nausea.

An investigation of attempted murder has been opened, the reports said.

Military intelligence service spokesman Andriy Yusov later confirmed the information.

The military intelligence service under Budanov is responsible for a number of successful acts of sabotage and assassinations in the Russian-occupied territories and Russia itself.

GNA

