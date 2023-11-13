13th African Games: Vice President charges MoYS to prioritise maintenance of facility

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.29, GNA – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, has charged the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and other stakeholders to provide proper maintenance for the facilities available to host the 13th African Games.

He said government was keen on providing the right infrastructure for the development of sports in the country.

“Maintaining these facilities is as important as building them, so I want to urge the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other stakeholders in charge of these facilities to prioritize maintenance.”

He made the call during the launch of the 100-day countdown to the 13th African Games.

Dr. Bawumia said the hosting of the continental competition would provide wider economic outcomes including building social capital, stimulating economic development, and other benefits.

The Vice President said the construction of a modern sports facility for the continental competition was a deliberate effort towards providing additional infrastructure to propel sports development.

“Government has built 153 astro-turfs across the country, an improvement of the three astro-turfs we met when we came into office, and we expect to construct another 100 astro-turfs before the end of next year” he said.

He said preparations were still ongoing to give visiting countries the best of experience during the 13th African Games.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports speaking at the launch said organizers had put in much effort in the lead-up to the 100-day countdown to the games.

He said the event would not only serve as a platform for athletes to excel but would also serve as a catalyst for progress and growth.

“The development of Sports Infrastructure and Sports for development, in particular the attendance of competitions and tournaments play a crucial role in the socio-cultural transformation of our countries,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency called on the hospitality industry to embrace the opportunities that the 13th African Games offers.

Mr. Ussif expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all other stakeholders who had helped in organising the competition.

The 13th African Games, scheduled for Friday, March 8 to Saturday March 24, 2024 is expected to host over 54 countries and 5000 athletes in Accra.

GNA

