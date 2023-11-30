Traditional, contemporary beads exhibition opens in Accra 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Nov 30, GNA – An exhibition of carefully selected handcrafted beads to showcase the timeless beauty of traditional and contemporary bead jewellery opened in Accra on Thursday.

The exhibition, dubbed: “Wojɛ Shoŋŋ” to wit (we have come a long way), showcases the selected handiworks of Madam Akwele Suma Glory, a multidisciplinary Artist, depicting a journey of craftsmanship and celebrating the diversity of bead works in Ghana.

It is being hosted by the Women Arts Institute Africa, through its Women Arts Museum Ghana Virtual Gallery and will end on Sunday, December 31.

“It is more than a display, but a journey through history connecting us to the roots of craftsmanship and celebrating the diversity of beadwork from Ghana,” Madam Glory told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

“It also offers a vibrant tapestry of colours, shapes, and designs that narrate stories of heritage, tradition, and creativity, while each bead is meticulously chosen, every creation of testament to the skilled hands and rich cultural legacy behind it.”

She said beads played a vital role in the life of the Ghanaian and the African as a whole and served as a storehouse of knowledge, memories, and emotions while speaking volumes of philosophies and beliefs.

Madam Glory traced the journey of beads from ancient times to the present by creating a dialogue between the bead tradition and new creative expressions aroused by the contemporary bead culture.

She applied a time-sensitive creation process of arranging, stringing, weaving, braiding, cutting, glueing and stitching the beads, made from objects like wood, clay, bone and vintage.

“Other processes were recycled glass beads and paper, textile off-cuts and Asante lost wax cast brass into works of art that liberate itself from limitation and obscurity, revealing our shared heritage, telling untold stories,” she said.

“It was the pieces created and assembly of items from the immediate environment, indicating that nothing in our environment is a waste.”

Mrs Augustina Dadebo, a Counselling Psychologist and Assistant Registrar, the University of Professional Studies, Accra, who opened the exhibition, described Madam Glory’s work as unique.

“It clearly stands out among bead jewellery in Ghana, Africa and the world at large.”

She said beading was a key cultural inheritance that had gone through years of transformation, capturing the cultural significance of the generation of Ghanaians.

“Beading has not shielded away from engaging other cultures because more foreign materials are used to blend with our traditional beads, to make even more bold statements about our individual heritage and pride.”

Madam Akofa Adjani, a renowned actress, said wearing curated beads enhanced a person’s appearance and personality and encouraged institutions in Ghana to accessorize their office wear with curated beads.

Madam Charity Galley, a Procurement Specialist, expressed pleasure about the beadwork, saying; “I am happy to be part of a celebration of craftsmanship, culture and the artistry woven into every delicate bead that adorns these stunning pieces.”

