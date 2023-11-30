Zelensky visits front line area in eastern Ukraine

Kiev, Nov. 30, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to the front line area in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.

“Commanders are present here who are defending peaceful life in Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region, in the Kupyansk section,” Zelensky said at a command post on Thursday, according to a statement.

The president recalled the losses Ukrainian forces had suffered.

“Everyone knows that this is the highest price and therefore I ask you to take care of yourselves, your comrades, officers and soldiers,” he said. He then presented medals to several officers.

The commander of this section, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and several subordinates briefed Zelensky on the situation along the Kupyansk-Lyman defence line. Zelensky was accompanied by Defence Minister Rustem Umyerov and Andriy Yermak, who heads the office of the president.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over 21 months with Western help. The city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region was liberated from Russian occupation by Ukrainian troops at the beginning of September last year. However, the front line is now almost seven kilometres away from the city.

GNA

