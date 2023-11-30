Three ex-convicts jailed 18 months for stealing cassava worth GHC1,800   

By James Esuon

Nsaba (C/R), Nov 30, GNA-The Agona Nsaba Magistrate’s Court has sentenced three ex-convicts to six months jail term each in hard labour for stealing cassava worth GHC1,800.00 belonging to one Mr Emmanuel Fenyn, a farmer at Agona Nyakrom.

Ernest Saakwa, aged 35, Emmanuel Amoaning 33 and Yaw Oboom 32, pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing and are to serve six months on each crime but the sentences are to run concurrently.

They had previously served three months jail term each, after the same Court sentenced them for stealing plantain.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Aglagoh Lawson told the court presided over by Mr Victor Kusi that the complainant owned a cassava farm at Apumuso, a village near Nyakrom.

The Prosecutor said on Sunday, November 5, 2023, the convicts went to the farm of the complainant and harvested quantities of cassava valued at GHC1,800.00, but while harvesting, a witness in the case spotted them and informed the complainant.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Lawson, the convicts were nowhere to be found by the time the complainant got to his farm.

However, when later arrested, they admitted uprooting the cassava which they sold to an unknown person from Agona Swedru at the cost of GHC1,800.00.

They were subsequently charged before the Nsaba Magistrate’s Court after investigations.

GNA

