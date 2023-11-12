Thousands demonstrate in France in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza

Paris, Nov. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Thousands of people took to the streets in France on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Over 16,000 demonstrators in Paris responded to the call by dozens of associations, trade unions and the left-wing party France Unbowed (LFI), television station BFMTV reported, citing police sources.

Demonstrations also took place in Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lyon and Marseille.

On Sunday, a large rally against anti-Semitism is to take place in Paris on the initiative of the president of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, and the president of the Senate, Gérard Larcher.

