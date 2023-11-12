Nigeria’s Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa, Head to State Governor Polls

Abuja, Nov. 12, (AllAfrica/GNA)Over five million citizens in Imo State, Kogi State and Bayelsa State are heading to the polls to vote for their respective governors in the gubernatorial elections today, November 11, 2023.

On March 18, 2023 the elections for state governors were held in 31 of the 36 states in Nigeria. All States have a two term limit for governors and 18 incumbents are ineligible for re-election due to term limits.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress is standing for reelection after surviving a flood of opposition from parties and organised labour, since emerging as governor through a Supreme Court ruling, that nullified the election of then-incumbent governor Emeka Ihedioha.

In Kogi State, today’s electoral contest is a show of political supremacy between outgoing Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, whose candidate Alhaji Ahmed Ododo is pitched against the Social Democratic Party standard bearer, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka Muri and Peoples Democratic Party’s Senator Dino Melaye.

In Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri is seeking reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, with former governor Timipre Sylva seeking to truncate his comeback dream. Diri seems to have support from political heavyweights, including former president Goodluck Jonathan.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

