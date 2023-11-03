Thirty young persons empowered to lead community development

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA – Some 30 young persons have been trained to spearhead the implementation of small-scale, and high-impact projects identified by host communities across the country.

The volunteers, second cohort of CorpsAfrica/Ghana, were graduated in Accra following a six-week comprehensive programme to prepare and equip them with the necessary skills and mindset for community service.

The event was graced by Head of Ghana’s Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darko, and the Second Consul of the Rwandan Embassy in Ghana, Mr Theophil Rurangwa.

The trainees took an oath of service and received a charge to be change agents for positive impact in rural communities by facilitating infrastructural, and other human development projects, like sanitation, schools, and health centres.

Mr Moses Cofie, Country Director, CorpsAfrica/Ghana, said the work of the volunteers was critical in restoring dignity to rural communities, and the nation by supporting the interventions.

“This is a very important event, as it highlights the pressing needs of our rural communities in socio-economic development, work done by some individuals and organisations, and opportunities available for more development,” he said.

CorpsAfrica was launched in Morocco in 2013, with new footprints in 10 countries – Senegal, Malawi, Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Gambia and Nigeria.

CorpsAfrica/Ghana is a non-profit organisation that recruits and trains young African graduates.

GNA

