Showdown blues: Third force in the offing?

Accra, Nov 3, GNA – The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes to the poll tomorrow, November 4, 2023 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.

The political hype, funfair and counter arguments that have characterized events leading to tomorrow’s ‘showdown’ have left Ghanaians in suspense as they wait with bated breath to see who comes out victorious.

While waiting for who would be elected to face the National Democratic Congress’ John Mahama, one question that has lingered for decades is, ‘Can Ghana get a third political force: whether from a large political party (or an amalgamation of smaller ones) or, from independent candidates?”

Even though former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen’s decision to run as an independent candidate may not be too surprising for some Ghanaians, what may be a surprise or rather suspense is Ghanaians waking up to the sight of some billboards showing a man in what looks like an African mask, while spotting a bespoke suit with a flying tie and a pocket square.

The suspense filled billboard carries a simple message “Leadership for the next generation,” with the flag of Ghana at the right bottom accompanied by the hashtag #TheNewForce lining the bottom of the board.

While there is no indication of who this face behind the mask could be, some have speculated that Ghanaian entrepreneur, fashionista and socialite, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, or as Cheddar in most circles is the face behind the mask.

The Ghana News Agency has sighted three of such billboards, one on the Accra – Tema Motorway, another on the Tema Harbour road, and the last one at Kawukudi Junction in Accra.

The question that however remains is could this be the third force that can wrestle power from the NPP and NDC?

