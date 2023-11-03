Elect your leader based on competence-Atwimahene urges NPP delegates 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Nov 3. GNA-Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, chief of Atwima in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, has urged the New Patriotic Party delegates in the upcoming Presidential primary to choose a leader capable to lead and transform the lives of Ghanaians.

He said the choice of a flag-bearer for the party should be based on competence and ability to harness the country’s resources to improve the lives of the people when elected as President in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview ahead of the elections on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Nana Agyei Brempong said the choice of the party leader should not be influenced by money and gifts.

He said that delegates were people authorised to vote on behalf of others in an indirect election and they must not be influenced by money to cast their ballot.

The Atwimahene, described the use of money to influence party elections as a ritual, which was illegal and unethical, saying it must not be accepted to become a norm in Ghanaian society.

He pointed out that bribery and corruption under the Ghanaian constitution were crimes punishable by law.

Nana Agyei Brempong said every person who wanted to lead the country as a President had a duty to prevent bribery and corruption from all public offices at all levels and protect the public purse.

It would, therefore, be abominable for such a person to use money to bribe and influence delegates to vote for him to become president.

“Bribery during elections defeats this laudable idea and does not auger well for a democratic process and the rule of law in general,” he noted.

He said corruption and any form of bribery, especially to influence votes undermined fair competition in elections and enriched a few corrupt people at the expense of the majority.

The Chief said it was about time those corrupt practices stopped for the electorate to elect who was the eligible leader for the country or for any leadership position.

Nana Agyei Brempong also called for peace and orderliness in all the constituencies during the elections for a good outcome in the end.

