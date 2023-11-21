Tell the true story about China-Chinese diplomat

By Kodjo Adams, GNA Correspondent in Beijing, China

Beijing, Nov. 21, GNA – Mr Liu Yutong, Counsellor, Information, Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, has called on Chinese trained Journalists to tell the true story about China in their countries.

Good journalism, he stated, thrived on responsible practice, urging them to adhere to the professional standards of balance and objectivity in their reportage.

Mr Yutong made the call at the closing ceremony of this year’s programme on China’s Development Studies and Media Exchange Learning in Beijing, China.

China hosted over 70 Journalists from 49 countries for an intensive four-month exchange programme in its capital, Beijing.

A Ghanaian Journalist, Kodjo Adams of the Ghana News Agency participated in the programme.

The participants drawn from five continents—Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Caribbean, engaged their Chinese counterparts and other foreign media practitioners in intellectual and professional discourse.

The programme afforded journalists a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China’s national life through lectures and tours to institutions and some provinces.

It was organised by China’s Public Diplomacy Association under the framework of the China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC).

Mr Yutong expressed great admiration for Africa’s rich culture and heritage, adding that the already existing China-Africa cooperation would revolutionise the Afro-Sino synergy for mutual benefits.

“You have visited a lot of places in China, both the rural and urban cities; it is your responsibility to tell the real story to the world,” he said.

He pledged China’s commitment to continue to enhance cooperation among countries to ensure sustainable development across sectors.

Professor Zhou Yong, Dean, School of Journalism and Communication, Renmin University of China, said the institution was built on strong academic excellence and hoped that participants would gain a deeper understanding of China’s development agenda for exchanges and learning.

“Journalists are recorders of the changing world and facilitators of global communication. Your report is expected to have a great impact on enhancing mutual understanding and reducing conflict in the world,” he said.

The world, he stressed, was eager for greater opportunities and to ensure world peace and harmony, urging Journalists to consolidate their role in sustaining democratic values for development.

Mr Francis Mkonu Mtalaki, a Kenyan Journalist, commended China for the opportunity to explore the driving force behind her rapid development.

“We pledged to be ambassadors of this great vision in our countries and build bridges to learn from best practices,” he said.

Ms Marie-Noelle Waiane, a Journalist from Vanuatu, said the experience gained was a testament to the excellent moments of China’s foreign policy to build a strong future and expand economic cooperation.

The training programme, established in 2014, has trained over 400 Journalists from 50 countries across the world to promote practical cooperation between Chinese media and other foreign media.

The participants were presented with a certificate of participation.

GNA

