Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide to hold mega crusade in Ghana

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA – Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide will hold his first ever mega crusade in Ghana from November 24- 26 at the Independence Square, Accra.

The crusade is focused on deliverance and spiritual needs of the human body, soul, and spirit.

An interdenominational Pastors and Ministers conference is expected to be held by the church on Saturday November 25, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Pastor Lawrence Olasehinde, the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), at a press conference in Accra, said as church leaders, there was the need to join forces in prayer to deliver Ghana from the forces of darkness.

“We believe that when the inhabitants of a community are sound and prospering in a facet of their lives, that community or nation will prosper.”

Pastor Olasehinde noted that that many children of God, both Christians in the land of Ghana had been suffering in the bondage of sin, bondage of iniquities because of spiritual ignorance.

According to Pastor Olasehinde, “God has decided to raise Dr. Olukoya to establish MFM for the deliverance of his people and nations from spiritual ignorance and problems that could be only settled through deliverance, fasting and prayer programmes.”

He said the purpose of the deliverance and mega healing crusade was to break the yoke of stagnation and backwardness and turn beggars to givers as well as set free those under the yoke of spiritual marriage and those who were could not enjoy marriage because of spiritual problems.

The crusade, he said, would “heal the land of Ghana from spiritual and economic problems that limited the potential and greatness of the citizens and inhabitants of this great country for a long time like what happened to the land of Jericho in the Bible.”

According to him, when people are delivered, the land on which they live would be delivered, adding, “things would also change.”

He said deliverance would be done freely, adding participants of the crusade would not pay for registration, counselling, and prayers.

“Deliverance programme is free of charge, and we don’t charge consultation fee for counselling and prayers in MFM worldwide.”

He said the church would provide transportation to individuals who participate in the three days crusade.

Pastor Olasehinde urged Ghanaians to tap into the grace of Dr Olukoya who had been christened by many believers all over the world as the “Elijah of our time.”

On the Interdenominational Pastors and Ministers’ Conference, Pastor Olasehinde said the conference was opened to all Ministers of God and church workers and leaders.

“The main purpose of the interdenominational Pastors and Minister conference is to equip all shepherds in Christendom spiritually with the requisite spiritual knowledge and weapons to help the afflicted and oppressed out of their bondage,” he added.

GNA

