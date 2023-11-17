Teacher sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old girl

By Kamal Ahmed

Odumase-Krobo (E/R), Nov. 17, GNA – The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court has sentenced Enoch Amponsah, a 28-year-old teacher at a private basic school at Kpong, to 12-years imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old girl.

He pleaded guilty for the charge of Defilement at the court presided over by Mr Kwasi Appiatse Abaidoo.

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Apedo, said on October 19, 2023, the victim went for a weekend class organised by the school, and after closing, the accused told the victim to get him his laptop in the office.

The accused then followed her, removed her underwear and had sexual intercourse with her and warned her not to tell anyone else he would be punished.

He said on the next day, the accused person lured the victim to his house which was adjacent the school and had another intercourse with her and repeated the act again on November 4, which caused the victim pain such that she could not walk properly.

Upon reaching home, the mother detected changes in the walking of her daughter, and when interrogated the victim opened to the mother saying, “Sir Enoch,” as they affectionately called him, had sexual intercourse with her several times.

The accused person was arrested, and in his caution statement, he admitted having intercourse with the victim several times.

The victim was issued a medical form to go to the hospital for treatment while the accused was charged with the offence of Defilement.

GNA

