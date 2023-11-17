UCC’s 14th White Coat Ceremony ushers 141 medical students into clinical training

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Nov 17, GNA – The School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCCSMS), has held its 14th White Coat Ceremony to usher 141 medical students into the clinical stage of their training.

The students, comprising 85 regular and 56 graduate entry medicine students, were formally robed in the traditional doctors’ White Coat before taking the UCCSMS Oath to demonstrate their commitment to their training and the medical profession.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage held to officially initiate fourth year medical students into the clinical stage of their training and welcome them into the profession.

At this stage, the students are entrusted with human beings rather than mannequins.

Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor of UCC, in a statement delivered on his behalf, entreated the students to pay critical attention to their superiors since their slightest mistake could end somebody’s life.

“Remember that you do not know it all and you should be prepared to take criticisms and suggestions in good faith as it forms part of your training to become a highly sought after medical professional worldwide,” he advised.

He admonished them to demonstrate high sense of discipline, comportment and moral high ground, while living by confidentiality and other moral ethics of the profession.

“Remember that you carry the image of the School of Medical Sciences and the entire university at your hospital and your attitude toward patients reflects the kind of training you have been given,” he added.

The UCCSMS was established in 2008 to augment the training of medical professionals to help close the patient-doctor ratio gap and since then, they had produced high quality doctors for Ghana and the world through world class curriculum.

Prof. Boampong indicated that SMS had seen significant improvement in infrastructure and facilities, pointing to modern laboratories, a new administration block, and office spaces for lecturers as some instances.

The Vice Chancellor assured the school that the university would continue to offer the necessary support to ensure that it continued to deliver high quality medical training.

Prof. Sebastian Eliason, Dean of UCCSMS, reminded the clinical students of their oath and entreated them to work with empathy to heal the minds, hearts, souls, and bodies of their patients.

He explained that the White Coat as prescribed by the Medical and Dental Council for all doctors was for easy recognition, cautioning them to always wear it to avoid sanctions.

Prof. Kobinah Nkyekyer, an Associate Professor and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, told the students that they owed it to themselves, their patients, families and school to become the best doctors through dedication and discipline.

He urged them to exhibit professionalism, integrity, compassion and altruism in their line of duty as demanded by the profession.

“Confidentiality is a key rule in this noble profession and so you need to be warned of taking pictures of patients and putting them on social.

“You are to make sacrifices for the patients you are going to look after and so do not allow self-interest to interfere with that virtue,” he added.

Prof. Nkyekyer urged them to pursue excellence by committing to lifelong learning and embracing teamwork.

For his part, Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, the CEO of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, said being a doctor was a privilege and not an entitlement, urging them to deliver care without discrimination.

He entreated them to be physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually balanced to be able to withstand the various challenges they might encounter.

He advised the professionals to manage their ego and seek knowledge because they would work with a variety of professionals.

GNA

