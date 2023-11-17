‘December in Ghana’ : Ghana Bloggers Association urges members to “blog and promote Ghana”

Accra, Nov. 17, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has welcomed the commitment of the Ghana Bloggers Association to publish exciting and attractive stories about Ghana in the run up to the ‘December in Ghana’ festivities.

This was after the Association launched the initiative dubbed: “Blog and Promote Ghana,” urging social media users and bloggers to share positive stories about the country on their respective platforms.

‘December in Ghana’, held within December and first week of January, treats Ghanaians, Africans in the diaspora, and the global community to Ghana’s rich arts and cultural heritage.

Mr Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, during the launch, emphasised Ghana’s uniqueness and encouraged citizens to take pride in projecting the nation positively.

He made reference to Ghana’s position as the ‘Center of the world’ and its abundant natural resources, and the prevailing peace, which made the country a premier travel and tourism destination in Africa.

Mr Inusah disclosed plans for “a Ghana tour” and a global promotion campaign set to commence in December to promote the country.

He said events scheduled for ‘December in Ghana’ were perfect moments to tell Ghana story considering the significance of Christmas and the number of visitors who came into the country.

Mr. Kwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, commended the Bloggers Association for the foresight.

GNA

