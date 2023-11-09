Teacher Prize awardees urged to be ambassadors of education reforms

By Boakye Baafi

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA – Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize awardees to be ambassadors of the Education Innovation Reforms Agenda being pursued by the GES.

He said as distinguished teachers recognised for their hard work and excellence, they had major roles to play in improving teaching and learning outcomes at the pre-tertiary level.

The Director-General was interacting with the awardees when they paid a courtesy call to him at his office in Accra.

Dr Nkansah said the world was thriving on innovations and Ghana could only be an innovation hub through education and urged them to be creative in their teaching strategies.

He congratulated the awardees for their selfless service to the country and to Ghanaian children.

“You have made all of us proud and you deserve even more. As you have won these awards, I’m sure you know that you have also picked up an advocacy role,” he said.

“So, for at least the one year that you will hold this title, use this role to promote the good things and programmes we are implementing at the GES.”

Dr Nkansah urged the awardees to mentor other teachers to complement efforts of the GES to improve learning outcomes.

Mr Benjamin Semenyo Lifeson, the Most Outstanding College Tutor for 2023, on behalf of the awardees, commended the management of the GES for the honour done them.

